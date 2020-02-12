Gigabyte am4 motherboard, gigabyte gtx 1050

M

mnewxcv

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
6,582
Few things for sale.

Gigabyte b450m ds3h matx am4 motherboard. $45 plus actual shipping. Open box used for a few days, all accessories and original box included.

Gigabyte windforce gtx 1050 2gb graphics card. Dual fan model with 6 pin power connector. $80 shipped

Pics soon to be posted, heatware under mnewxcv
 
