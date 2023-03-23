Gigabyte AM4 Boards (X570s Aorus Elite)

J

jlbenedict

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 22, 2005
Messages
1,959
What CPU cooler (air) are you guys using on these type of boards?
It seems like these have very crowded VRM/power delivery portion around the CPU socket, compared to other boards like MSI Tomahawks, etc...
Deepcool bracket on the left side would not sit down flush, as it rests against the VRM heatsink. Feels like its needs another 2mm or so of space.

Maybe this is my excuse to go with AIO lol
 
M

motqalden

[H]ard|DCOTM x5
Joined
Jun 22, 2009
Messages
3,016
Nhd15 s fits fine for me
Edit non s version of that mobo of that makes a difference
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top