GIGABYTE AI TOP CXL R5X4 Card Adds 512GB Memory to Xeon and Threadripper Systems

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,348
“Compatibility is still limited to certain GIGABYTE motherboards. Right now, the supported platforms include the TRX50 AI TOP for AMD Threadripper processors and W790 AI TOP for Intel Xeon systems. Also, CXL functionality isn't supported by all PCIe slots on these motherboards. The TRX50 AI TOP's PCIEX16_4 slot, for example, lacks CXL compatibility. GIGABYTE recommends contacting the company before purchase to verify systemcompatibility. There's no official pricing yet, although industry estimates suggest a $2,000-$3,000 retail price range based on comparable CXL products.
EFMNT9Q10ocYV09V_thm.jpg

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340722/...512gb-memory-to-xeon-and-threadripper-systems
 
