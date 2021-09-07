Gigabyte A520M DS3H not compatible with Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 3 3200G - why?

Hello everyone. At the end of last year I bought a Gigabyte A520M and a Ryzen 5 3400G. Unfortunately, it wasn't until I had completely assembled my new system and had everything up and running that I noticed the tiny print on the motherboard box stating that it wasn't compatible with my APU. The BIOS does recognize the CPU, and everything runs fine, except that some games cause my screen to go black and system to not respond. Pressing the power and reset buttons does nothing, I need to cycle power to the PSU in order to get the system running again. I saw on a youtube video that this can be fixed by using a discrete graphics card, but given current prices, I don't really want to do that.

So my question is, why are these APUs incompatible with this mobo? Is this something that could be remedied in future BIOS updates? I'm really curious.
 
Out of curiosity, did you do a bios update when you put it together, or did you leave it on whatever it shipped with?
 
