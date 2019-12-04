Gigabyte 980TI

Been a while since I posted, just cleaning out some stuff that's getting no use. I will update pics after I get home from work. Heat in sig.



Any questions please feel free to ask.







GIGABYTE 980 TI - Bought new. Used this mainly for Diablo 3 & Path of Exile. Runs cool. Did not overclock it as I would game on a 1080 Monitor and it was more then sufficient at that res.

$160 shipped







SOLD:



Asus AC68U Router - Works great. I ran Merlin firmware on this for years. Original owner. Comes with original box.





Netgear R7000 Nighthawk Router - Works Great. Picked his up used a couple years ago.