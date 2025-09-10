  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Gigabyte 9060XT 16GB gaming mint

The card is like new and never gamed on. It's been in my wife's computer, so I replaced that with something good enough for windows alone. I don't need it anymore. She actually been using her new laptop and I think we turned this thing on once in 2 months lol.

I bought it from best buy but looks like gigabyte updated the model number to include the OC, so they don't stock my model anymore. I guess it's now sold as the OC model for $389. https://www.microcenter.com/product...d-triple-fan-16gb-gddr6-pcie-50-graphics-card, mine has the same clocks of 3.32Ghz boost and base clock of 3.13Ghz. When I google the number, it takes me to gigabyte website to the OC model. My model number on box is
GV-R9060XTGAMING-16GD


Price $350 shipped. PayPal F&F.

Let me know if you have any questions.
 
