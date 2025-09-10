Gigabyte 9060XT 16GB gaming mint

The card is like new and never gamed on. It's been in my wife's computer, so I replaced that with something good enough for windows alone. I don't need it anymore. She actually been using her new laptop and I think we turned this thing on once in 2 months lol.
I bought it from best buy but looks like gigabyte updated the model number to include the OC, so they don't stock my model anymore. I guess it's now sold as the OC model for $389. https://www.microcenter.com/product...d-triple-fan-16gb-gddr6-pcie-50-graphics-card, mine has the same clocks of 3.32Ghz boost and base clock of 3.13Ghz. When I google the number, it takes me to gigabyte website to the OC model. My model number on box is
GV-R9060XTGAMING-16GD
Price $350 shipped. PayPal F&F.
Let me know if you have any questions.
I bought it from best buy but looks like gigabyte updated the model number to include the OC, so they don't stock my model anymore. I guess it's now sold as the OC model for $389. https://www.microcenter.com/product...d-triple-fan-16gb-gddr6-pcie-50-graphics-card, mine has the same clocks of 3.32Ghz boost and base clock of 3.13Ghz. When I google the number, it takes me to gigabyte website to the OC model. My model number on box is
GV-R9060XTGAMING-16GD
Price $350 shipped. PayPal F&F.
Let me know if you have any questions.
Last edited: