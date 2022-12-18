Gigabyte 6600xt Windforce

The card is used. I got it here a few months back. Works without issues. The previous seller did order me brand new fans for it, cuz one of the fans made a tiny sound like hdd spinning, but I didn't feel the need to change it cuz it wasn't bothering me much and hard to hear. I will include those with the card if you guys want to ever swap them out. As I mentioned it works fine.



It was shipped in a 6600 box but the card itself will be 6600xt.



Price $190 shipped Paypal F&F or Zelle.