Gigabyte 570S Aorus Master bad USB 3.2-c front header.

Need some opinions.



I purchased a Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master a few months ago and just recently got around to checking my case front USB-C jack.

I got no signal or power for any device I tested.

I tried another USB 3.2-C cable and had the same results.

The rear USB 3.2-C port works fine and device manager looks normal.

I wrote Gigabyte support and explained the situation and they suggested sending them the board to be examined.

Case is a Phanteks P500a.



Problem is even if all goes well and they send me a replacement I'm not eager to be without my primary computer for weeks or longer.

I am not so confident they will send me a "new" replacement even if the front usb-c header is unrepairable on my board.



It annoys me no end to put out this kind of money for a motherboard and not have all of the bits operate properly.



So what do you all think is my best option?