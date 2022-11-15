Gigabyte 4090OC + CH pedals and Yoke, screen wont shut off?

I'm not 100% sure this is where the issue lies, but i had a 3080ti previously and with my ch pedals and yoke the screen would time out at the time set, no issues.



I put the new 4090 in, latest nvidia driver (and previous drivers since the 4090 was released tried too), i did clean, i did DDU in safe mode etc..



No matter what, the pc screens will not timeout after the set time (nor will the pc sleep either). Pc sleep commands in terminal dont show anything holding up the system, but i know if i unplug both ch devices it works (not just 1).I dont run the geforce experience software either.



Has anyone ran into this and found a fix?