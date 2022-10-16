Gigabyte 4090 Gaming OC arrived - fits in Corsair 4000 Case

Hopefully this helps anyone looking at the Gigabyte 4090 Gaming OC and how the Corsair 4000X / 4000D will handle it.First, take how big you think these cards are in photos, then make them 20% bigger when you see them in real life.Purchased from Best Buy around 6 AM on October 12. Pick-up was scheduled for 17th, but was ready on the 15th. I was aiming for the Founders Edition on launch, but we know how that went. After waiting too long for the FE, everything was just about sold out. Not wanting to leave empty handed, as the FE could be a unicorn, I ordered the Gigabyte 4090 Gaming OC. At the time, I did not realize it gives the giant Strix a run for its money in size. Shorter, but thicker.Fitting in the 4000X:Length wasn't going to be a problem, but I was concerned with the space between the GPU and Glass Panel. The 4000X has about 3 inches from the PCIe bracket to the glass panel. The Gigabyte card sticks out 1.5inches, leaving only 1.5inches for the power cable. Despite that just being under what even Cablemod recommends for their own flexible 12-pin cable, I didn't have to force bending the stock cable much at all.Support Bracket:Further down you'll see how the support bracket install onto the motherboard turned out.This card is considered one of the ugliest, or cheapest, looking cards due to the basic black plastic fan shroud. I agree on the fan area, but I do like the minimal look of the silver/gray backplate and side. Blends well with the motherboard and gray accents of the 4000X case.Upgrading from an EVGA 3090 XC3, one of the smaller 3090 cards. So tiny now.Some before and after animated GIFs. At least all that space around the 3090 is being used.Another angle:Installing the support bracket:Powering the darn thing:I have the Cablemod 12-pin cable on order, plus I'll get the 90 degree adapter as soon as it is available.Case is the 4000X, I just bought the mesh grill from Corsair for $5 later. So I got the fans that come with the X, plus I can switch between glass and mesh depending on the usage.