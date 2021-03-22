Gigabyte 3080 Thermal Pads are Garbage

B

BassTek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 13, 2002
Messages
5,849
I started mining on my Gigabyte 3080 Aorus Master in my off hours recently and noticed the fans would hit 100% almost instantly with memory temps at 110C. Gaming thermals were actually decent, 70% fan speed and ~65C on the core. I checked around and it seemed to be a common complaint with all versions of Gigabyte cards with most people adding 3mm thermal pads to the back (there are non on the back of the memory) and 1.5-2mm pads on the front.

I ordered some Thermalright 12.8W/mK pads off Amazon and did the swap tonight and it dropped temps on the memory by 22C!

Stock - 100% Fan, 110C Memory
New Pads - 70% Fan, 88C Memory

I can't believe how much of a difference it makes. It does raise the core temp though as now heat is actually getting through to the heatsink from the memory. I strongly recommend replacing and adding pads if you have a Gigabyte card.
 
legcramp

legcramp

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
11,451
Holy crap that's expensive for the 3mm thick thermal pads.. wonder how it compares to the $6 sheet I got from ebay haha. What MH/s are you getting with the upgrade in pads and lower temps?
 
B

BassTek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 13, 2002
Messages
5,849
Hash rate went up a bit, 85 to 94 which is still a bit low for a 3080 I think. I'll have to tweak the memory clocks a bit now that I'm not at risk of burning things up.

From what I've read the back pads only decrease temps a few degrees, the bulk of the improvement comes from better pads on the front. Probably doesn't matter too much for the back what pads you use but I would try and put quality pads on the front.
 
