Gigabyte 3080 Thermal Pads are Garbage

I started mining on my Gigabyte 3080 Aorus Master in my off hours recently and noticed the fans would hit 100% almost instantly with memory temps at 110C. Gaming thermals were actually decent, 70% fan speed and ~65C on the core. I checked around and it seemed to be a common complaint with all versions of Gigabyte cards with most people adding 3mm thermal pads to the back (there are non on the back of the memory) and 1.5-2mm pads on the front.



I ordered some Thermalright 12.8W/mK pads off Amazon and did the swap tonight and it dropped temps on the memory by 22C!



Stock - 100% Fan, 110C Memory

New Pads - 70% Fan, 88C Memory



I can't believe how much of a difference it makes. It does raise the core temp though as now heat is actually getting through to the heatsink from the memory. I strongly recommend replacing and adding pads if you have a Gigabyte card.