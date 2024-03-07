Gigabyte 2080 Super OC Windforce 3 8 GB $180 Shipped EVGA 1000W Supernova G2 PSU $80 Shipped

$180 Gigabyte 2080 Super OC Windforce 3 8 GB
This is a catch and release, purchased off this forum, works amazingly, then a deal for a 3080 came up, so I purchased that. Selling this again back on the forum, usually don't and sell on ebay. Someone will benefit.
I accept Paypal F&F,
Price includes shipping.
Heres my heat https://www.heatware.com/u/87377/to
Heres my ebay https://www.ebay.com/fdbk/feedback_profile/militarygamerhead
Also selling a evga 1000w Supernova G2. Purchased a 1200w from the forum, so this is up for sale. Comes with plenty of cables.
1000W Supernova G2 $80.00 Shipped
