Gigabyte 2080 Super OC Windforce 3 8 GB $180 Shipped EVGA 1000W Supernova G2 PSU $80 Shipped

Swift_OwL

Jan 8, 2008
$180 Gigabyte 2080 Super OC Windforce 3 8 GB​


This is a catch and release, purchased off this forum, works amazingly, then a deal for a 3080 came up, so I purchased that. Selling this again back on the forum, usually don't and sell on ebay. Someone will benefit.

20240307_105644.jpg


20240307_105658.jpg


20240307_105721.jpg


I accept Paypal F&F,

Price includes shipping.

Heres my heat https://www.heatware.com/u/87377/to

Heres my ebay https://www.ebay.com/fdbk/feedback_profile/militarygamerhead

Also selling a evga 1000w Supernova G2. Purchased a 1200w from the forum, so this is up for sale. Comes with plenty of cables.

1000W Supernova G2 $80.00 Shipped
20240307_105812.jpg
20240307_105756.jpg
 
