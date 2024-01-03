Gigabyte 2060 Super, fans keep turning off and on

Zarathustra[H]
Hey everyone,
So back in 2019 I bought my stepson a 2060 Super, the GeForce® RTX 2060 SUPER™ GAMING OC WHITE 8G (the all caps edition apparently)
It has worked well for him, but it is has slowed him down lately and it was time for an upgrade.
So, as is customary in this house, I am now down the I plan on doing the whole move the GPU downstream switch with this GPU moving down and replacing the next older GPU in the house, which then moves down and replaces the GPU older than that, etc.
When starting to install the 2060 Super in my better half's Mini ITX build I noticed something very annoying. The GPU apparently shuts off the fans under 30% PWM duty cycle, and at least at the current winter room temperature what this results in is a constant on/off/on/off/on/off cycling of the fans. And every time they turn on, there is this annoying vibration as they spin up.
The fans on this model are pretty much inaudible over room noise at 30%, so I figured I'd just set a custom fan curve and not let them drop any lower. Well, easier said than done.
Like myself, she dual boots Linux and Windows. In Linux, Nvidia are morons and since driver version 465, you now need to run the entire Xwindow system as root (bad security practice) in order to access fan control. Under windows I can't set MSI Afterburner to load settings on boot, unless the user is using an admin account, which is terrible practice. She, just like myself, runs in a User account unless we need to change something, and we enter the password for the admin account.
Does anyone have a suggestion on how to solve this? Is it possible to maybe program new fan behavior to the firmware on the GPU? Either disable the fan shutoff, or toi program an alternate fan curve to it that makes sure it never falls below 30%?
Anyone have any suggestions? I heard that Afterburner was testing a "firmware mode" for fan control. Does it do what I think it does? If so, does it persist across reboots and boots into other OS:es?
Appreciate any thoughts.
