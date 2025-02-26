Gift Cards (BestBuy/Dicks/Lowes)/SSDs for sale

undertaker2k8
Trying to rationalize my storage and have the following spare SSDs for sale (all drives are healthy with 99-100% flash health rating) -
Samsung 840 pro 256 SATA 3 - $20 + ship
Samsung 850 pro 256 SATA 3 - $20 + ship
Patriot Burst Elite 1.92 TB SATA 3 (brand new from RMA) - $ 90+ ship
Sandisk Ultra 512 GB SATA 3 - $35 + ship
SN700 Red 2 TB NVME 3.0 NAS (brand new from RMA) - $120 + ship
Also have the following gift cards for sale:
Dick's Sporting Goods $100 - $85 shipped (will PM/email pic of card with number and pin)
Best Buy $311 total ($79+$232) - $ 290 (digital gcs will be emailed/PM)
Lowe's $124.34 store credit - $ 105 physical card for use in store, will be mailed via USPS tracked
Open to reasonable offers, especially if buying multiple. Shipping is usually around $4-7 depending on zip for UPS/USPS ground with tracking.
Thanks.
