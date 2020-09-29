Ghostrunner

https://ghostrunnergame.com/
Was browsing new synthwave on Bandcamp and one of my favorite producers, Daniel Deluxe, is apparently doing music for this upcoming game.
Seems almost like a first person neo-ninja puzzle game drenched in dystopian sci-fi so a Cyberpunk/Mirror's Edge combo. Given the price ($30 or less) setting and release date it looks to cash in on Cyberpunk's fanfare, which isn't a bad thing at all, but it also looks rather limited in scope.
I do wish Cyberpunk tapped into the depth of awesome synthwave artists out there because I'm confident this game will have a better soundtrack.
