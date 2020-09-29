Ghostrunner

Was browsing new synthwave on Bandcamp and one of my favorite producers, Daniel Deluxe, is apparently doing music for this upcoming game.Seems almost like a first person neo-ninja puzzle game drenched in dystopian sci-fi so a Cyberpunk/Mirror's Edge combo. Given the price ($30 or less) setting and release date it looks to cash in on Cyberpunk's fanfare, which isn't a bad thing at all, but it also looks rather limited in scope.I do wish Cyberpunk tapped into the depth of awesome synthwave artists out there because I'm confident this game will have a better soundtrack.