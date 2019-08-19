Ghostrunner

Humanity has faced a global cataclysm, forcing everyone to live in a single superstructure designed by someone called The Architect...it's a very cyberpunky story, with implants determining the social class of everyone in the Tower, and it's your job to flit between reality and cyberspace in order to make your way to the top of the Tower and unravel its mysteries

looks like a blend of Titanfall and Mirror's Edge parkour and Dishonored's stealthy slashing...

 
Hmm, reminds me of a movie I saw in the late 90's.
 
