Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is a 4v1 asymmetrical multiplayer game...the game was developed and self-published by IllFonic (Friday the 13th: The Game, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Arcadegeddon) and will be released on October 18th for PC (as an Epic Games Store exclusive), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X with crossplay between all platforms



The game will also support ray tracing...Digital pre-order bonuses include advance access to Slimer, Ghostbusters gear and gadgets, and some clothing cosmetic items...there is also a Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Collector's Edition for consoles



Minimum:

OS: Microsoft Windows 10

Processor: Intel CPU with at least 4 threads, 2.3GHz or greater (or similar AMD CPU)

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 15GB

Graphics: GeForce GTX 670 and/or AMD Radeon HD 7970



Recommended:

OS: Microsoft Windows 10

Processor: Intel I7 5820K or similar AMD

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 15GB

Direct X: DX12

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 without Raytracing, or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 with Raytracing



Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed- Announce Trailer



