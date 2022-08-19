Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is a 4v1 asymmetrical multiplayer game...the game was developed and self-published by IllFonic (Friday the 13th: The Game, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Arcadegeddon) and will be released on October 18th for PC (as an Epic Games Store exclusive), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X with crossplay between all platforms
The game will also support ray tracing...Digital pre-order bonuses include advance access to Slimer, Ghostbusters gear and gadgets, and some clothing cosmetic items...there is also a Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Collector's Edition for consoles
Minimum:
OS: Microsoft Windows 10
Processor: Intel CPU with at least 4 threads, 2.3GHz or greater (or similar AMD CPU)
Memory: 8GB RAM
Storage: 15GB
Graphics: GeForce GTX 670 and/or AMD Radeon HD 7970
Recommended:
OS: Microsoft Windows 10
Processor: Intel I7 5820K or similar AMD
Memory: 16GB RAM
Storage: 15GB
Direct X: DX12
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 without Raytracing, or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 with Raytracing
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed- Announce Trailer
