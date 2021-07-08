Sometimes when i play lol or seach google or even write on forums, then suddenly my pc starts to type this same text.Why would i suddenly speak of gfx cards on games randomly ?!Its the same text each time this happens.Like i can just sit there and watch my pc type this text.After this was typed then nothing happens.. no money or any other hax was done.It was prolly me who typed on reddit about gfx cards when this started..for weeks ago. But somehow my pc remembers itI blame reddit since it all started when i was posting stuff in there.I tryed to scan my pc and clean it but it still happens 2-3 times weeklyI need help !