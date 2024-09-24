  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Ghost of Yōtei (PS5)

Ghost of Yōtei is coming in 2025

Atsu’s journey takes place in 1603, more than 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima...we also wanted to continue to innovate...to create something fresh but familiar, we looked beyond Jin Sakai’s story and the island of Tsushima, and shifted our focus to the idea of the Ghost instead

at Sucker Punch we love origin stories, and we wanted to explore what it could mean to have a new hero wearing a Ghost mask, and uncovering a new legend...this led us to Ghost of Yōtei: a new protagonist, a new story to unfold, and a new region of Japan to explore...

https://blog.playstation.com/2024/09/24/ghost-of-yotei-is-coming-in-2025/
 
Yeah, that looks pretty good. I was a big fan of Ghost of Tsushima (Though wouldn't play it until the PS5 Director's Cut was released).
 
