I'm pleased to see a GoT sequel, but I can only HOPE that it is either a concurrent PC release on Steam or at very least a port within 6 months. There's no excuse by now to claim that "the market is uncertain" as the games do very well on Steam, sometimes being one of the most durable sales platforms over time. Nixxes ports tend to be technically competent for that matter as well. The only issue is again Sony's intransigence with regards to things like PSN. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut for Steam is the first client that REQUIRES the PSN account and overlay for matchmaking if you want to play the Legends co-op multiplayer mode - I've always found this disappointing, especially in the wake of Helldivers 2 drama and where Steam had a perfectly viable matchmaking and account system in Steamworks already present! If they left PSN an option for crossplay with PS5 users that would have been fine, but forcing it for Legends had isssues such as creating problems for Linux players, Steam Deck, and others on Proton etc. In any case however, there are already solutions for all this if Sony is willing to take the time.



The populaions who prefer to buy a game like this on PC and console are unique populations, so it does little for Sony to push console exclusivity in this era - they're just leaving money on the table and creating a population of annoyed yet patient PC gamers who are less likely to pick the title up at full price considering they've been treated like a second class citize and forced to wait. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is legitimately an enjoyable title if you enjoy the open world gameplay style, a beautiful Japanese aesthetic, and the co-op Legends mode adds a new dimension to play; the Director's Cut upgrades including its expansion campaign on the new Iki Island are well appreciated. Anyone who enjoyed Tsushima on PC via Steam is likely to be willing to purchase Yotei if it iterates and expands the design of the former, so forcing players to wait another year or more in order to do so on PC is a losing proposition for Sony. A concurrent release or something close to it would be the best path for all involved. I don't even want to get into the delays on other titles so far - we STILL don't have an official Spider-Man 2 release date for some reason, yet there is an "unofficial PC port " that is if not entirely perfect, is nearly so minus a shrinking number of inaccurate graphical shaders - it even had comprehensive modding support last I checked! Next year also shows the debut of Death Stranding 2, which similarly I hope will not take a year or more to make it to PC to say nothing for any updates or expansions; lets hope Yotei doesn't fall to the same outdated, foolish , decision either.



Note - it has come to my attention that "Yotei" is...an unusual term and possibly a historical anacheronism. Suffice it to say if any of this is accurate, the mountain/area in reference was never called "Yotei" at the time during which the game appears to be set, in 1603. The Ainu culture who is the focus of the story at this time would have called it "Machineshiri", and it woudn't be until the Meiji (mid 1800s through 1912 if I recall) era the name would have been change to "Shiribeshi" and that's from where "Yotei" would have been derived afterward. At least one Japanese scholar feels that the choice of Yotei has to be intentional on behalf of the devs for an interesting reason, given the game's supposed plot but we'll have to see how that evolves.