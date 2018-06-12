Ghost of Tsushima

polonyc2

Ghost of Tsushima is a new open-world game from developer Sucker Punch that combines action and stealth inside a beautifully atmospheric version of feudal Japan...

E3 2018 Gameplay Debut

 
CrimsonKnight13

Since I'm a huge fan of the inFamous games, I'm so ready to play this one. From what I understand, Jin is supposed to gain supernatural (ghost) powers at some point. I will love being a terror of the invading Mongols.
 
Armenius

I was not a fan of the inFamous series. It was a very shallow open world with an interesting character. Unfortunately the latter didn't make up for the former. It's funny how Prototype came out around the same time, as they both are extremely similar, and I have the same feelings about that series.

The only other thing Sucker Punch has under its belt is the Sly Cooper series. So call me skeptical of this highly scripted demo loop.
 
Kinsaras

Ghost of Tsushima was a nice surprise at E3.

For the record I loved infamous 1 & 2.
 
Jerome36

This and Spider-Man were the two games I'm most interested in, from the Sony press conference. It looks amazing.
 
polonyc2

I love From Software but of the 2 major feudal Japan combat games shown at E3 I actually liked the trailer for Ghost of Tsushima more then Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice...although I'm sure Sekiro will be amazing when it's released
 
T4rd

I wasn't too interested in this game when it was announced, but having played Nioh since and seeing this new demo has definitely piqued my interest. The effects shown there, the flowing grass, blowing leaves, transparency effects, draw distance, etc., all being shown simultaneously make it seem impossible for it to be on current gen consoles. Yet they've confirmed it was running on a PS4 (Pro, but I'm sure the base PS4 will look just as good at 1080p or so). But the combat mechanics seem pretty damn fluid and believable as well.
 
Armenius

The quietness on the Eastern Front has led to speculation that Ghost of Tsushima will be launched alongside the PlayStation 5. After the absence of any updated info coming out this year, Sucker Punch and Sony have included the E3 2018 video in their TGS showcase.
 
Colonel Sanders

Armenius said:
The quietness on the Eastern Front has led to speculation that Ghost of Tsushima will be launched alongside the PlayStation 5. After the absence of any updated info coming out this year, Sucker Punch and Sony have included the E3 2018 video in their TGS showcase.
I've been wondering the same with TLoU2.
 
T4rd

If TLOU2 doesn't launch this year, I'm going to be so friggin mad, I'm going to write and e-mail to Sony/ND explaining to them how upset I am, then they'll know my name is the LORD and I will lay my vengeance upon thee! *unloads pistol*

Anyways, this game looks good too, but it's hard to get too hyped for a new IP from a dev that I haven't played any games from so far.
 
Armenius

T4rd said:
If TLOU2 doesn't launch this year, I'm going to be so friggin mad, I'm going to write and e-mail to Sony/ND explaining to them how upset I am, then they'll know my name is the LORD and I will lay my vengeance upon thee! *unloads pistol*

Anyways, this game looks good too, but it's hard to get too hyped for a new IP from a dev that I haven't played any games from so far.
In all honesty I didn't find Infamous to be anything special despite high praise from press and gamers. Not having played the games until 5 years after the first was initially released probably didn't help because by that time I pretty much had played every other open world game on the market. I was simply bored to tears.

But remember that people were writing off Horizon Zero Dawn leading up to its release due to Guerrilla's history with the Killzone franchise, and now HZD is considered one of Sony's best exclusive titles.
 
Kinsaras

Armenius said:
In all honesty I didn't find Infamous to be anything special despite high praise from press and gamers. Not having played the games until 5 years after the first was initially released probably didn't help because by that time I pretty much had played every other open world game on the market. I was simply bored to tears.

But remember that people were writing off Horizon Zero Dawn leading up to its release due to Guerrilla's history with the Killzone franchise, and now HZD is considered one of Sony's best exclusive titles.
Infamous 1 & 2 were pretty great. Infamous Second Son kind of took a nose dive. I'd like to see it make a comeback still. There is a lot of potential for the series.
 
T4rd

Nice, I figured with them withholding the date so long, it would be a cross-platform launch with the PS5 and on PS4, or they would at least announce it for the PS5 along with the launch date on PS4. The trailers they've shown so far definitely seem like they could be on next-gen hardware, which makes it all that much more impressive if they were indeed ran on PS4 (Pro at least) hardware.
 
Arioch

I have been looking forward to this one since the first reveal years ago. Sony coming out with some big titles right before the release of next gen consoles. This and the Last of Us 2 will fill in my mid-year gaming time quite nicely.
 
CrimsonKnight13

Is this simply a combat/stealth story game? I was really hoping for a ninja/ronin-style supernatural game with similarities to inFamous.
 
Guerrilla

I'm afraid something really awful could happen with this title

the ongoing pandemic may dilute sales to such a degree that it's radical gameplay Theory (realism) might be deemed "unprofitable" and not be invested in again

I was extremely excited about this title because I dont enjoy fantasy elements in my games however once this flops the chance of anyone risking money on a realistic Samurai/ninja game is slim to none

I feel like it's important to support this title for the future of gaming diversity because its so different than anything we've had in so long

I could be wrong as this may have a goofy skill unlock progression system and RPG numerical elements in striking (like From software) and that sort of tripe but I'm hoping for the best but planning for the worst

We already lost tactical military shooters to microtransacrion profiteering

RIP ghost recon

Could this be the final nail in the coffin of realistic video games made for adults
 
polonyc2

polonyc2 said:
I love From Software but of the 2 major feudal Japan combat games shown at E3 I actually liked the trailer for Ghost of Tsushima more then Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice...although I'm sure Sekiro will be amazing when it's released
wait did I actually say this??...Sekiro was amazing, Tsushima has a lot to live up to...I will never doubt you again From Software! :D
 
scojer

KingGlade said:
I actually really liked Second Son. It would seem most people hated it.
I also liked it. The protagonist was a little whiny, but it was a good game otherwise.

I'm curious about this title and if it'll be good, as it's not what they usually do. So, I'm going to wait until it's out and see if they nailed it, or if it's a failed experiment.
 
KingGlade

scojer said:
I also liked it. The protagonist was a little whiny, but it was a good game otherwise.

I'm curious about this title and if it'll be good, as it's not what they usually do. So, I'm going to wait until it's out and see if they nailed it, or if it's a failed experiment.
That's what I do for all games now. I'm totally over pre-ordering anything. They have a good track record so I am expecting good things.
 
polonyc2

extended look at Ghost of Tsushima

Featuring around 18 minutes of new gameplay footage, including exploration, combat and more...to add to the cinematic aspect of the game, players will be able to play the entirety of Ghost of Tsushima with a fully subtitled Japanese voice track, along with an optional black-and-white film grain filter designed to make it feel more like a classic samurai film...

 
T4rd

I haven't been way too interested in this game up until now and aren't sure I'll get it at launch yet so soon after TLOU 2, but it definitely has my interest now after seeing that game play trailer. I don't have a particular attraction to the feudal Japanese setting, but I did like playing through Nioh even though it was a tad too difficult at times for me to enjoy thoroughly, I hope this doesn't require quite as much timing skill as Nioh and similar games require, which it doesn't seem like it plays like that really so far. I'm definitely digging the graphics regardless and most of the animations seem pretty thoughtful besides the janky/unrealistic jump animation when enemies get hit by arrows. It looks like the PS4 may finally have a game to surpass Horizon ZD for LOD in an open world though.
 
polonyc2

review embargo has lifted and reviews are amazingly good...spoiler free reviews...

"Ghost of Tsushima isn't just a good game, it's one of the best games I've ever played. It's now got a place in my 'Top 10 Games' list - It's THAT good.”



"one of the best open world games I've ever played...the best samurai game ever made"

 
