In all honesty I didn't find Infamous to be anything special despite high praise from press and gamers. Not having played the games until 5 years after the first was initially released probably didn't help because by that time I pretty much had played every other open world game on the market. I was simply bored to tears.



But remember that people were writing off Horizon Zero Dawn leading up to its release due to Guerrilla's history with the Killzone franchise, and now HZD is considered one of Sony's best exclusive titles.

Click to expand...