Ghost of Tsushima (PS exclusive)

I'm afraid something really awful could happen with this title



the ongoing pandemic may dilute sales to such a degree that it's radical gameplay Theory (realism) might be deemed "unprofitable" and not be invested in again



I was extremely excited about this title because I dont enjoy fantasy elements in my games however once this flops the chance of anyone risking money on a realistic Samurai/ninja game is slim to none



I feel like it's important to support this title for the future of gaming diversity because its so different than anything we've had in so long



I could be wrong as this may have a goofy skill unlock progression system and RPG numerical elements in striking (like From software) and that sort of tripe but I'm hoping for the best but planning for the worst



We already lost tactical military shooters to microtransacrion profiteering



RIP ghost recon



Could this be the final nail in the coffin of realistic video games made for adults