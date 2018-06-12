Ghost of Tsushima (PS exclusive)

Why? I’m very excited about this game.
The quietness on the Eastern Front has led to speculation that Ghost of Tsushima will be launched alongside the PlayStation 5. After the absence of any updated info coming out this year, Sucker Punch and Sony have included the E3 2018 video in their TGS showcase.
I've been wondering the same with TLoU2.
In all honesty I didn't find Infamous to be anything special despite high praise from press and gamers. Not having played the games until 5 years after the first was initially released probably didn't help because by that time I pretty much had played every other open world game on the market. I was simply bored to tears.If TLOU2 doesn't launch this year, I'm going to be so friggin mad, I'm going to write and e-mail to Sony/ND explaining to them how upset I am, then they'll know my name is the LORD and I will lay my vengeance upon thee! *unloads pistol*
Anyways, this game looks good too, but it's hard to get too hyped for a new IP from a dev that I haven't played any games from so far.
But remember that people were writing off Horizon Zero Dawn leading up to its release due to Guerrilla's history with the Killzone franchise, and now HZD is considered one of Sony's best exclusive titles.
Finally have a release date. June 26th!
Infamous 1 & 2 were pretty great. Infamous Second Son kind of took a nose dive. I'd like to see it make a comeback still. There is a lot of potential for the series.
I love From Software but of the 2 major feudal Japan combat games shown at E3 I actually liked the trailer for Ghost of Tsushima more then Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice...although I'm sure Sekiro will be amazing when it's released
I actually really liked Second Son. It would seem most people hated it.
I also liked it. The protagonist was a little whiny, but it was a good game otherwise.
I'm curious about this title and if it'll be good, as it's not what they usually do. So, I'm going to wait until it's out and see if they nailed it, or if it's a failed experiment.
