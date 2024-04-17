Ghost of Tsushima PC Port Enables PlayStation Cross-play and Trophies

cageymaru
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Apr 10, 2003
- Messages
- 22,171
For the PC port of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Sony gave Nixxes the greenlight to enable PlayStation exclusive features such as trophies, cross-play, cross-platform voice chat and achievements are earnable on Steam and the Epic Games Store.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2215430/Ghost_of_Tsushima_DIRECTORS_CUT/
Epic Games.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/ghost-of-tsushima
As we’ve announced previously, Ghost on Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC contains the full game, the Iki Island expansion, and the cooperative online multiplayer Legends mode. Thanks to cross-play support, Legends players on Windows PCs can team up with players on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles and use in-game voice chat to communicate. You will be required to sign into your PlayStation Network account to access Legends mode.
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is the first PlayStation title on PC that uses a new PlayStation overlay, which includes your Friends list, Trophies, Settings, and your Profile. This feature is available on Windows PCs and will be accessible from the in-game menu or, for keyboard players, by pressing the “SHIFT +F1” shortcut on your keyboard.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2215430/Ghost_of_Tsushima_DIRECTORS_CUT/
Epic Games.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/ghost-of-tsushima
As we’ve announced previously, Ghost on Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC contains the full game, the Iki Island expansion, and the cooperative online multiplayer Legends mode. Thanks to cross-play support, Legends players on Windows PCs can team up with players on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles and use in-game voice chat to communicate. You will be required to sign into your PlayStation Network account to access Legends mode.
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is the first PlayStation title on PC that uses a new PlayStation overlay, which includes your Friends list, Trophies, Settings, and your Profile. This feature is available on Windows PCs and will be accessible from the in-game menu or, for keyboard players, by pressing the “SHIFT +F1” shortcut on your keyboard.