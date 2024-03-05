Ghost of Tsushima (Confirmed)

Blade-Runner
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 5,047
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Sony will charge what people will pay. If they don't, people won't pay. If the people do pay, Sony was justified. If the people don't pay, Sony will lower the price until they do.sounds good...I hear it's one of the best PS games...I'm sure Sony will charge almost full price even though the game came out 4 years ago...while it's good that Sony is releasing a lot of their big games on PC, the 2 main issues are the long wait and the price
Sony will charge what people will pay. If they don't, people won't pay. If the people do pay, Sony was justified. If the people don't pay, Sony will lower the price until they do.
That's how pricing works, BTW. If a game is cheap, it's because it HAS to be. If its expensive, it's because it CAN be.
Like the author of the article wrote, I hope FF7 Rebirth comes shortly after the exclusivity period ends, and this comes sometime later this year. The Last of Us 2 may be coming this year as well.
Tsushima is/was super derivative, but is still a good game. I snagged it via the (rare) PSN sale a couple years ago and had fun with it for a few weeks. If you like the last 4 Assassin's Creed games, it might as well be one of them.
2 months after Forbidden West and Nixxes is handling the port for both!...hopefully this means we're getting a new Sony PC port every 2 months in 2024...February- Horizon Forbidden West, May- Ghost of Tsushima, July- Demon's Souls, September- Last of Us Part 2, November- God of War Ragnarok??
Unless they’ve massively expanded recently, Nixxes only has around 55 employees. That’s not enough to handle more than a couple big projects at once. So unless we’re getting more Iron Galaxy and internally handled ports I doubt we will see games release that quickly. I’d be happy to be wrong though, would be nice to get more than a couple per year.
not everything needs rt, but give it time, it will probably show up.I do not see any enhanced graphical features in trailer. It is a 4 year old game, they could have added ray tracing or enhanced graphics setting for PC.
I do not see any enhanced graphical features in trailer. It is a 4 year old game, they could have added ray tracing or enhanced graphics setting for PC.
seems like with past PS ports, if a game has some sort of RT on console (Spider-Man, Ratchet and Clank, Returnal) they will add some exclusive RT feature to the PC version...but if a game (Forbidden West) didn't have any RT effects at all on the PS version than the PC port also won't add anything new
Returnal had RT shadows on PS5 while the PC version added RT reflections
Miles Morales had RT reflections on PS5 while the PC version added RT shadows
Sackboy was the only one where the console version had no RT effects while the PC version added RT reflections, shadows and AO
Shadow of the Turdtree… so much for making a dint in the backlog!
2 months after Forbidden West and Nixxes is handling the port for both!...hopefully this means we're getting a new Sony PC port every 2 months in 2024...February- Horizon Forbidden West, May- Ghost of Tsushima, July- Demon's Souls, September- Last of Us Part 2, November- God of War Ragnarok??
Sony bought Nixxes, specifically to handle porting. Unless the original developer elects to handle the porting themselves (like Naught Dog usually does), Nixxes will be doing it. Which means, there won't be ports released every two months.I didn't mean Nixxes would handle every PS port in 2024...no way will that happen...I just meant that hopefully this is a sign that we'll get a new PS port every other month in 2024...plus it lines up with the leak from last month that all those games (plus Gran Turismo 7) would be coming to PC in 2024
Sony bought Nixxes, specifically to handle porting. Unless the original developer elects to handle the porting themselves (like Naught Dog usually does), Nixxes will be doing it. Which means, there won't be ports released every two months.
Naughty Dog did those ports in-house-------but did seek supplemental help from Iron Galaxy. Uncharted was their first ever attempt at PC development for a product to be released, If I'm not mistaken.Iron Galaxy did the ports for Last of Us Part 1 and Uncarted Legacy of Thieves...Returnal's PC port was done by Climax Studios...Nixxes can't do all the ports
Naughty Dog did those ports in-house-------but did seek supplemental help from Iron Galaxy. Uncharted was their first ever attempt at PC development for a product to be released, If I'm not mistaken.
If Bluepoint handles the PC port of Demon's Souls----its gonna be awhile. As they are known to be working on something which isn't Demon's Souls.I also doubt we get all those PS ports in 2024 but there's a chance if From Software or Bluepoint Games did the Demon's Souls port, God of War Ragnarok is probably going to be done by Jetpack Interactive (with help from Sony Santa Monica), Last of Us Part 2 will probably be Naughty Dog/Iron Galaxy again...so that means after Ghost of Tsushima Nixxes is pretty much done for 2024
Done....just for you.Hopefully when Blade-Runner makes his next quarterly visit he can update the thread title
Looks pretty damn good to me.I do not see any enhanced graphical features in trailer. It is a 4 year old game, they could have added ray tracing or enhanced graphics setting for PC.
This is like AC? Oof, I hope not, those haven’t done a thing for me since the original.Tsushima is/was super derivative, but is still a good game. I snagged it via the (rare) PSN sale a couple years ago and had fun with it for a few weeks. If you like the last 4 Assassin's Creed games, it might as well be one of them.