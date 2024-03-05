Ghost of Tsushima (Confirmed)

sounds good...I hear it's one of the best PS games...I'm sure Sony will charge almost full price even though the game came out 4 years ago...while it's good that Sony is releasing a lot of their big games on PC, the 2 main issues are the long wait and the price
 
Like the author of the article wrote, I hope FF7 Rebirth comes shortly after the exclusivity period ends, and this comes sometime later this year. The Last of Us 2 may be coming this year as well.
 
I'd most likely be all over this, if true. Been wanting to play this for some time now!
 
Sony will charge what people will pay. If they don't, people won't pay. If the people do pay, Sony was justified. If the people don't pay, Sony will lower the price until they do.

That's how pricing works, BTW. If a game is cheap, it's because it HAS to be. If its expensive, it's because it CAN be.
 
I'm mostly fine with the price...I'm just happy we're getting the big PS console exclusives on PC...but I do think they need to re-think their pricing and the long wait...charging full price (or very close to it) for a 4 year old game (no matter how well received the game was) is not ideal...take Sackboy as an example...I think it was $60 at launch which is ridiculous and it tanked in terms of sales...people can wait for sales and PC sales are just a bonus for Sony but ideally Sony would love for their games to become huge hits on PC

is there a website showing how all of the Sony PC ports did on PC in terms of sales?...I'd be interested in looking at that...I'm not sure Last of Us, Uncharted etc were big sellers even though they were major hits on the PS console...the long wait also doesn't help...take Forbidden West as an example which is releasing the day before Dragon's Dogma 2...I'd bet anything DD2 outsells Forbidden West on PC...now imagine if Forbidden West came out the same day on PC as console...the numbers would be better
 
If, by the end of the day today, Ghost of Tsushima has not been announced, I, personally, will… say a cuss word?
 
I really hope Rebirth hits PC this year. The game desperately needs a PC release.

As for Tsushima, I’d love a PC release. The game still looks gorgeous on the PS4 and 5 but a PC version will be even better.
 
Tsushima is/was super derivative, but is still a good game. I snagged it via the (rare) PSN sale a couple years ago and had fun with it for a few weeks. If you like the last 4 Assassin's Creed games, it might as well be one of them.
 
unlike the AC games I hear the story is pretty good...people have also been clamoring for an AC game set in feudal Japan so I guess Ghost of Tsushima comes closest to living out that fantasy
 
2 months after Forbidden West and Nixxes is handling the port for both!...hopefully this means we're getting a new Sony PC port every 2 months in 2024...March- Horizon Forbidden West, May- Ghost of Tsushima, July- Demon's Souls, September- Last of Us Part 2, November- God of War Ragnarok??
 
Unless they’ve massively expanded recently, Nixxes only has around 55 employees. That’s not enough to handle more than a couple big projects at once. So unless we’re getting more Iron Galaxy and internally handled ports I doubt we will see games release that quickly. I’d be happy to be wrong though, would be nice to get more than a couple per year.
 
I didn't mean Nixxes would handle every PS port in 2024...no way will that happen...I just meant that hopefully this is a sign that we'll get a new PS port every other month in 2024...plus it lines up with the leak from last month that all those games (plus Gran Turismo 7) would be coming to PC in 2024
 
not everything needs rt, but give it time, it will probably show up.
 
I love this game better than like any other game I played on PS5 even though it's a PS4 game. the touch pad and air animations where to travel are the best part. Colors are also Amazing
 
seems like with past PS ports, if a game has some sort of RT on console (Spider-Man, Ratchet and Clank, Returnal) they will add some exclusive RT feature to the PC version...but if a game (Forbidden West) didn't have any RT effects at all on the PS version than the PC port also won't add anything new

Returnal had RT shadows on PS5 while the PC version added RT reflections
Miles Morales had RT reflections on PS5 while the PC version added RT shadows
Sackboy was the only one where the console version had no RT effects while the PC version added RT reflections, shadows and AO
 
https://blog.playstation.com/2024/03/06/ghost-of-tsushima-directors-cut-is-coming-to-pc-on-may-16/

GoT.jpg
 
Thats a really good summary. As far as Sony PC exclusives, so far I played GoW (for me it was just ok don't understand the hype) and Uncharted (loved it). Still have Last of Us and Ratchet & Clank on my backlog. Now I have to add this to backlog too... So many good games so little time.
 
I'm all for the games they're bringing out in a timely manner. I'm not going to wait multiple years for anything, especially with how good PS5 games already look.
 
What? Two months!

Great news!

In the space of three months: Forbidden West, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Ghost of Tsushima, Hellblade 2, Shadow of the Turdtree… so much for making a dint in the backlog!
 
I hope that was a typo :LOL: :eek:

show some respect to one of the greatest developers in gaming history!...and the greatest series of games in history! (y)
 
Hopefully when Blade-Runner makes his next quarterly visit he can update the thread title :ROFLMAO:
 
Click to expand...

God of War Ragnarok is not yet too years. I suppose it can come late 2024, but I can see it slip to 2025.

Sony generally doesn't announce its ports too far in advance. But didn't expect Ghost to come this soon. Pleasantly surprised.
 
Sony bought Nixxes, specifically to handle porting. Unless the original developer elects to handle the porting themselves (like Naught Dog usually does), Nixxes will be doing it. Which means, there won't be ports released every two months.
 
Iron Galaxy did the ports for Last of Us Part 1 and Uncharted Legacy of Thieves...Returnal's PC port was done by Climax Studios...Nixxes can't do all the ports
 
Naughty Dog did those ports in-house-------but did seek supplemental help from Iron Galaxy. Uncharted was their first ever attempt at PC development for a product to be released, If I'm not mistaken.

Also, I think Returnal's PC development journey was probably started before things were finalized with Nixxes, to be Sony's PC port crew.

Indeed, it doesn't mean Sony can't contract a different dev for PC porting. But, they bought Nixxes specifically for it. Unless Sony's PC port cadence picks up, I don't see why Nixxes can't put out a couple of ports per year.
 
I also doubt we get all those PS ports in 2024 but there's a chance if From Software or Bluepoint Games did the Demon's Souls port, God of War Ragnarok is probably going to be done by Jetpack Interactive (with help from Sony Santa Monica), Last of Us Part 2 will probably be Naughty Dog/Iron Galaxy again...so that means after Ghost of Tsushima Nixxes is pretty much done for 2024
 
If Bluepoint handles the PC port of Demon's Souls----its gonna be awhile. As they are known to be working on something which isn't Demon's Souls.
 
great game. anyone who hasn't played it yet is in for a treat. i just hope the PC port is not a horrid mess as they usually are
 
Yeeeeeeeeeeerrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr confirmed bitches!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Now I just need a decent PC to play it and HFW.....fuck you Ngreedia and AMD for screwing up my upgrade plans!
 
This is like AC? Oof, I hope not, those haven’t done a thing for me since the original.
 
