Ghost of Tsushima (Confirmed)

KazeoHin said: Sony will charge what people will pay. If they don't, people won't pay. If the people do pay, Sony was justified. If the people don't pay, Sony will lower the price until they do.



That's how pricing works, BTW. If a game is cheap, it's because it HAS to be. If its expensive, it's because it CAN be.

I'm mostly fine with the price...I'm just happy we're getting the big PS console exclusives on PC...but I do think they need to re-think their pricing and the long wait...charging full price (or very close to it) for a 4 year old game (no matter how well received the game was) is not ideal...take Sackboy as an example...I think it was $60 at launch which is ridiculous and it tanked in terms of sales...people can wait for sales and PC sales are just a bonus for Sony but ideally Sony would love for their games to become huge hits on PCis there a website showing how all of the Sony PC ports did on PC in terms of sales?...I'd be interested in looking at that...I'm not sure Last of Us, Uncharted etc were big sellers even though they were major hits on the PS console...the long wait also doesn't help...take Forbidden West as an example which is releasing the day before Dragon's Dogma 2...I'd bet anything DD2 outsells Forbidden West on PC...now imagine if Forbidden West came out the same day on PC as console...the numbers would be better