Getting this pump shut the heck up.

I have a few of these no name pumps. I used to use them for benching and messing around with. They're grate pumps other then being supper loud and vibrating a lot. I have a few of them that all do the same thing since new so its not like I got a dud or anything. Their likely around 40-45dba.
I was going to put one in a retro gaming pc and since it so loud I was looking into ways to make it littler more quiet.
I'm guessing the only two things I can to is get a thicker foam pad to mount it on or slow the pump down.
What about bolting it to the case? I would think that would make it louder, but with a very thick foam pad it might make it a little more quiet.
What about thicker coolants? Wouldn't that cut don't on some of the vibrations?
Anything else to try?
Thanks.
