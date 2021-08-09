Getting this pump shut the heck up.

A

AustinW

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 26, 2021
Messages
145
I have a few of these no name pumps. I used to use them for benching and messing around with. They're grate pumps other then being supper loud and vibrating a lot. I have a few of them that all do the same thing since new so its not like I got a dud or anything. Their likely around 40-45dba.

I was going to put one in a retro gaming pc and since it so loud I was looking into ways to make it littler more quiet.
I'm guessing the only two things I can to is get a thicker foam pad to mount it on or slow the pump down.

What about bolting it to the case? I would think that would make it louder, but with a very thick foam pad it might make it a little more quiet.
What about thicker coolants? Wouldn't that cut don't on some of the vibrations?

Anything else to try?
Thanks.
 
L

learners permit

Gawd
Joined
Jun 15, 2005
Messages
653
Could try a rheostat to cut down the rpm and see if that would quiet the pump a little. Would require some experimentation for speed and noise happy medium and may reduce pump lifetime if it's not brushless. The 500 liters/hr could be reduced substantially without affecting cooling much.
 
A

AustinW

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 26, 2021
Messages
145
learners permit said:
Could try a rheostat to cut down the rpm and see if that would quiet the pump a little. Would require some experimentation for speed and noise happy medium and may reduce pump lifetime if it's not brushless. The 500 liters/hr could be reduced substantially without affecting cooling much.
Click to expand...
I have no clue if its brushless, I'm betting its not brushless given how cheap it is. But I did not want to slow it down to much my CPU block is very restrictive.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top