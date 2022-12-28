Getting Signed in and out of accounts in Edge and Chrome since clean Win 11 Pro install

I recently rebuilt my PC so wanted to do a clean install of Win 11 Pro. I use Edge and Chrome at the same time, in Edge I have my main google account logged in, I use two different email addresses so have 2 gmail tabs open (have done this for years this way). I have my main youtube account tab open, which is tied to the same main gmail account and I have my Amazon tab open signed into my personal amazon account (amongst dozens of other tabs and Edge windows). I have Sync turned off in Edge.



In chrome I have one window open, I have my amazon sellers account signed in and my business gmail account signed in on another tab, different gmail accounts than what is signed into Edge.



I have never signed into Edge with my business gmail/amazon/youtube account nor my personal accounts into Chrome. The problem is it will randomly be signed into my business gmail account, business amazon account and youtube accounts in Edge which I guess is what is making me signed out of my business Amazon account and email address in Chrome randomly. This is all happening several times a day randomly. I tried signing out of all my accounts on each browser, removing the gmail accounts, deleting all cookies, signing out of the browser itself etc, sign back in and set it how I have always had it and no difference, the same thing happens over and over.



Any ideas what is going on and how to fix this... it is very frustrating, and I am not sure how or why it is happening.



Thanks!