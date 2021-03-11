Getting my Pi4 to boot from USB SSD. Help!

funkydmunky
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Aug 28, 2008
- Messages
- 2,624
Must say I am new to this, but have made many Pi's to run off of emulator images and it is dead easy.
So I thought I would make a capable 8GB Pi4 desktop for a friend as I saw and liked Fenix.
Ya all is good off the micro SD, but am struggling to get that onto the USB-SSD.
Any help?
Thanx
