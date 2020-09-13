Getting Mixed Messages on Next Gen XBox (Series X) - and Output to Monitor

No joke - this is a different thread to my Monitor request thread: It's about general specs and concepts rather than a specific recommendation for a TV/Monitor.



The difference is understanding what the XBox Series X will be capable of outputting via the HDMI 2.1 cable - regardless of what monitors/ TVs out there have the inputs.



I'm seeing that, yes, it has a 2.1 output port, and that sets a 'level' for its theoretical abilities... but I'm also reading posts saying that it can do 4k 60 or lower resolutions at 120hz - but not both 4k at 120.

I've also read that the fantastic demo put out for UnrealEngine 5, while 4k, was actually rendered/output at 30fps?



If this is, in fact, true; aren't we still in the same boat with this new console that PC players have been in for a while? Lower res for higher frames (refresh rate), or higher frames for lower res?



So - conceptually - while looking for a new TV for my son's X-Mas present... I should not worry about a 4k 120hz box, but go ahead and get something that is both affordable, and available now?