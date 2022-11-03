Getting a signal 200 yards away.

I need to get internet access to a building that’s 200-250 yards away.



Heavy trees in between (about 100 yards of trees and 150 yards of pasture). No line of sight, unless I build tall which isn’t feasible.



No chance of digging, the properties are separated by a county road.



I’ve done some research, but I can’t tell if all these appliances require line of sight.



I’d love it to be Ubiquiti, it’ll match my system.



My final option is to get 2 services, 2 separate Starlink installations.