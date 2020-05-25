Getting a new *used* system and not sure what to upgrade (if anything).

My computer is 13 yrs old. An old but tough QX9650 (running stock), 6 GB of DDR2 with R9 390 and my monitor is about 6 yrs old and functions just fine which is a ViewSonic VA2349S 23" IPS 1080p.



Now recently a good friend decided to get a new computer and is going to hook me up with their Alienware Aurora R6 which I believe has the i7-7700k, 16 GB of DDR4 and a GTX 1080...



Wondering if I should think about upgrading my monitor or if I should just maybe invest that money in maybe either a RAM upgrade (thinking 32 GB) since I do a lot of graphic and video editing... or maybe hold out till Sept for when Ampere drops and pick up an RTX 3080.



What do you think?