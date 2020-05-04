Get your first look at Halo 3's PC screenshots

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,846
Opinion?
"Halo 3: ODST is also on the way. This is a pretty big deal for me because I loved the Firefight mode (I still play it to this day on Xbox 360) and am psyched to try it out on PC with higher FPS and response timings.
It'll still be a while before we get Halo 3 on PC though. Right now 343i is currently testing Halo 2 on PC (we played it, and it's pretty good, basically a Halo 2: Anniversary with PC controls and higher FPS) and Halo 3 will follow in the coming months. No timing has been outlined for the full MCC's pinpointed launch, but also remember that each game is sold separately on Steam for $10 a pop. Halo Reach and Halo 1 are currently available at that price."
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/72216/get-your-first-look-at-halo-3s-pc-screenshots/index.html
"Halo 3: ODST is also on the way. This is a pretty big deal for me because I loved the Firefight mode (I still play it to this day on Xbox 360) and am psyched to try it out on PC with higher FPS and response timings.
It'll still be a while before we get Halo 3 on PC though. Right now 343i is currently testing Halo 2 on PC (we played it, and it's pretty good, basically a Halo 2: Anniversary with PC controls and higher FPS) and Halo 3 will follow in the coming months. No timing has been outlined for the full MCC's pinpointed launch, but also remember that each game is sold separately on Steam for $10 a pop. Halo Reach and Halo 1 are currently available at that price."
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/72216/get-your-first-look-at-halo-3s-pc-screenshots/index.html