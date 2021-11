Just wondering what you guys think of getting an O11 XL now or wait for the O11 Evo? It's suppose to have reverse ATX option and some other cool features. I was interested in the reverse ATX so you can display gpu block without a riser cable, but the current XL just need a bracket and nothing will be upside down. Not sure if the Evo will be based off the regular sized dynamic or the XL so not sure if it will support same rads as the current XL or be limited some way.