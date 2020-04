I am assembling my new rig, and have 5 120mm Gentle Typhoon D1225C12B5AP-15's from my last machine, and the new case came with two Fractal X2 GP-12's. New case has five 120mm fan spaces: What's the consensus on which is the better fan (air cooling), should I use my 5 Gentle Typhoons or use 3 Gentle Typhoons and 2 of the Fractals? Machine is a Ryzen 3900X with an RTX 2070 in a Fractal Define C case.