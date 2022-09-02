General gaming q - So like - I hate "flickering" and I want "butter"

Please forgive my ignorance as I have been out of the scene for a while and I guess Im just not an expert with the way that screens work with inputs.



I was going to take some videos but then I was just like whatever waste of time, might not relay things correctly.



I currently have an i7 8700 and a gtx 1080ti and 32 gb ram, but I guess that might not really be related to my real question.



All my life I have noticed that even with the best specs when I move my mouse "slowly" things are "smooth" but when I move it really fast things just flicker and are dumb and not a good exp.



For the 5+ year old games I play I do generally get high benchmarks.



I have pretty much always ran with vsync on as this seems to help this a tad. (no to mention I cant stand tearing)



I have always ran crappy monitors - right now I have a 60hz (10ms response?) 1080p 27" cheapo benq.



Standard crappy mouse.



So my question is - if I bought a fancy new monitor with high refresh rate and low response would that help this? Make this crappyness go away? Is it my hardware? My mouse? Im fine with 1080p - hell with my old eyes Id be fine with 640x480 if I could make things "buttery smooth" in all situations.



If I failed to google/research this properly I apologize - I found all my results to be quite frustratingly inclusive.



Thanks for any feedback.