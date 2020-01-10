Gen-Z Memory Servers Loom On The Horizon

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 10, 2020 at 6:36 PM.

  1. Jan 10, 2020 at 6:36 PM #1
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    4,078
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    This is dope!!!

    "That’s why we are bullish on memory servers. With a proper engineering of densely packed ZMMs, a 1U or 2U or 3U form factor could be crammed to the gills with memory capacity to create a shared pool across many servers, perhaps with only single-socket configurations and lots of cores and I/O going out to that main memory instead of doing NUMA work with all of those lanes. It will be hard to tell the difference between a system and a cluster in this future world where there are memory servers, compute servers, and storage servers, all glued with a Gen-Z fabric into a very memory centric cluster. Imagine, if you will, what MPI might look like on such a system."

    gen-z-memory-server.jpg

    https://www.nextplatform.com/2020/01/09/gen-z-memory-servers-loom-on-the-horizon/
     
    erek, Jan 10, 2020 at 6:36 PM
    erek, Jan 10, 2020 at 6:36 PM
    #1
    DogsofJune likes this.