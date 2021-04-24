GeiL Orion AMD Edition 16gb SDRAM (2x8gb) DDR4 3600 $72 w/code

Deal good until Sunday night (04/25). Normally $100, use code EMCEUST38 to get $28 off the price. Pretty hot deal for $72!
Check this out on newegg: GeIL ORION AMD Edition 16GB (2 x 8GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3600 (PC4 28800) Intel XMP 2.0 Desktop Memory Model GAOR416GB3600C18BDC
https://www.newegg.com/geil-16gb-28...m_mmc=snc-social-_-sr-_-20-158-855-_-04242021
Check this out on newegg: GeIL ORION AMD Edition 16GB (2 x 8GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3600 (PC4 28800) Intel XMP 2.0 Desktop Memory Model GAOR416GB3600C18BDC
https://www.newegg.com/geil-16gb-28...m_mmc=snc-social-_-sr-_-20-158-855-_-04242021