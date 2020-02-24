GeforceNow on low end hardware

I have an old AMD E350 cpu/mb combo. I figured I could try GeforceNow on it and see how it fared.

I figured it should do well as it has integrated AMD graphics with video acceleration.



So I installed GeforceNow on Windows 10 with a 500GB HDD and 2GB DDR3

2gb proved to be too low as the HDD kept spinning all the time and it took forever for the client to start.

I swtiched the 2gb stick with an 8Gb stick and it was so much better.



Wifi was limited to 2.4ghz so I got a warning to switch to 5ghz. I went head.

Bandwidth was 30gb

Latency at 40ms

Framedrop at 13%



I tried DIRT3, it defaulted at 1024x768 and it was surprisingly smooth, with not bad latency. Very pixelated when it started but after a while it was very good IQ

I changed the resolution to 1280x720, looked much better but there was stuttering here and there and some pixelation at times. Still playable.



I connected an ethernet cable and suddenly it was buttery smooth even at 1080p



Also tried Assasins Creed Unity, Arkham Asylum, Fortnite, Arkham Knight and Lego Marvel. They all ran fine.



I already have a ShieldTV, which I think performs better overall. So I don't think I'll keep that setup but it was a nice experiment.



I have a gaming PC and theres where I'll game the most. But its a good option for my kid to play some games and even do multiplayer with him.



Sorry I didn't post any pics or videos but I'm lazy and re-compressed videos and pics look worse anyway.



BTW I also have a Core2Quad Q6600 + mobo (it should be faster cpu wise than the E350) which I was tempted to try, but since it doesn't have video acceleration I thought it was not worth it.