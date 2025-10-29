GeForce x60: History, Benchmarks, Image Quality

erek
"Most gamers would love to own the top-tier cards—the ones that let you push every setting to ultra, turn on ray tracing and still run at super high FPS at 4K—but reality usually steps in. Budget, reason—your own or your wife's—makes most players desire something that lasts, performs well, and feels like a smart investment. That's where the x60 line comes in: the practical middle ground. Every generation, NVIDIA aims to find the right balance between speed, efficiency, and cost—but the results aren't always the same. Some generations deliver big performance leaps, others focus more on efficiency, and sometimes the main selling point is in new features rather than raw power.
Looking at our results, the progress is clear, even if uneven. From the GTX 660 to the RTX 5060, overall performance has increased by about ten-fold (when excluding CPU- or engine-limited titles). Prices have also shifted from around $230 at launch to $300 today, but when inflation is considered, pricing has remained constant, it actually went down slightly with RTX 5060 ($322 vs $300, both in 2025 USD). At the same time performance per dollar after inflation has reached 1000% of the original value, or 700% without inflation. What is noteworthy here is that we got all these performance improvements without a massive increase in power consumption. Typically, outside the realm of silicon, 10x faster means at 10x the power usage. Based on the measurements in my reviews, the gaming power draw for most of these cards is approximately 120 to 150 watts, with the biggest leaps in efficiency occurring when a new process node is introduced.
Of course, game requirements have increased as well over this time—a positive feedback loop enabled by improving hardware. Developers rely on a large installed base of capable GPUs to make ambitious titles a financial success, and that in turn depends on entry-level hardware being powerful enough to run those games acceptably. In that sense, progress in the more affordable GPU tiers is what makes the next generation of games possible in the first place.
How we reach smooth play also changed. In the past, hitting 60 FPS meant dropping settings and accepting a visible loss in quality. Today, features like DLSS upscaling and Frame Generation make that trade-off optional or adjustable. You can run higher settings, use ray tracing, and still get fluid frame rates without the old compromises. DLSS also cuts VRAM use and extends the lifespan of GPUs, helping them stay viable for more years, with progressively improved image quality and performance as DLSS development advances. For x60 owners, DLSS helped transition between having to lower expectations and turn down settings to being able to keep games looking great even as cards aged. I think that is also one of the strongest selling points for NVIDIA's RTX 5060 right now when compared against AMD's RX 9060 XT—DLSS is a more mature technology, with more features, and available in a lot more titles than FSR.
Looking back, the x60 story mirrors the changes in PC gaming itself. Each generation has brought something different—sometimes big jumps in speed, sometimes better efficiency, and more recently, a push for AI solutions that change how performance and image quality are achieved. The balance has shifted from one generation to the next, but the goal has stayed the same: provide capable, well-rounded hardware that most gamers can afford. The RTX 5060 continues that pattern, showing how the mainstream GPU now evolves through gradual, practical improvements rather than with dramatic leaps like we saw with the GTX 1060. For the RTX 5060, its most talked-about limitation is the 8 GB of VRAM, which already feels tight in some modern titles, especially if you insist on not enabling DLSS upscaling.
Looking ahead that that may soon change. NVIDIA's RTX 50 SUPER lineup is expected to launch early next year, with bigger VRAM sizes thanks to the new 3 GB chips that are just becoming available. While we haven't heard anything about a RTX 5060 SUPER, from a technical perspective the bigger chips make it possible to create a 12 GB version without making changes to the GPU chip design, and only minimal changes to the PCB, I'm sure NVIDIA will have new ideas for DLSS, too. Just to clarify, because there are some interview quotes from NVIDIA in this article, the information about the SUPER refresh is based on leaks and 3rd party speculation, not from any statement by NVIDIA, I did not talk to them about SUPER cards or other upcoming technologies."
