GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, 5070Ti and 5070 to launch in Q1 2025, RTX 5070 expected to feature 6400 cores

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,965
Better dial back expectations. Rumors--and of course, we know to be skeptical--suggest the 5070 Ti could be 300W.I'd consider whatever card comes in under 200 watts.
Oh, they're dialed back alright. I have a feeling there won't be much compelling to upgrade this cycle either.Better dial back expectations. Rumors--and of course, we know to be skeptical--suggest the 5070 Ti could be 300W.
At an MSRP of $1999.99 I’m not terribly sure they are something most scalpers will want to focus on.I'll be surprised if I see these in Stock all next year between the scalpers bots and people who actually want one <---------
Yeah. I bought a 4070 a few months ago. Moderate raster improvement over my 6800, huge RT improvment, didn't burn a lot of power. I'll probably skip the next generation now.Oh, they're dialed back alright. I have a feeling there won't be much compelling to upgrade this cycle either.
The taxes on $2000 and also s&h (insurance) might push the out the door price north of $2500At an MSRP of $1999.99 I’m not terribly sure they are something most scalpers will want to focus on.
But still you’re probably right. Who knows maybe the losses they are all taking on the PS5 pro will make them second guess.
Evga always takes care of people…The taxes on $2000 and also s&h (insurance) might push the out the door price north of $2500
I got sticker shock on taxes about these 1500-1600 dollar cards before.,, something often overlooked
Also if buy scalped and or second hand you may not even have a transferable warranty to boot