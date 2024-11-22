GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, 5070Ti and 5070 to launch in Q1 2025, RTX 5070 expected to feature 6400 cores

Here we go

1732295060871.png

Source: https://videocardz.com/newz/geforce...in-q1-rtx-5070-expected-to-feature-6400-cores
 
I'll be surprised if I see these in Stock all next year between the scalpers bots and people who actually want one <---------
 
Hard decisions to make here. Do I go TnT2, Geforce 256, or with that fancy 3dfx card? In all seriousness, I'd consider whatever card comes in under 200 watts. The ncase m1 is like an angry little toaster these days with a 3080ftw3 in it
 
I'm curious if the 5080 will outperform the 4090 in 4K gaming at lower power draw. Also interested in seeing how much juice the 5090 sucks. I would not be surprised if the 5090 FE goes up in price $200 to $1,800, with AIB partners charging $2,000+ for their models - and the 5080 FE goes up $100 to $1,300 with AIBs at $1,400+.
 
At an MSRP of $1999.99 I’m not terribly sure they are something most scalpers will want to focus on.

But still you’re probably right. Who knows maybe the losses they are all taking on the PS5 pro will make them second guess.
 
Yeah. I bought a 4070 a few months ago. Moderate raster improvement over my 6800, huge RT improvment, didn't burn a lot of power. I'll probably skip the next generation now.
 
The taxes on $2000 and also s&h (insurance) might push the out the door price north of $2500

I got sticker shock on taxes about these 1500-1600 dollar cards before.,, something often overlooked

Also if buy scalped and or second hand you may not even have a transferable warranty to boot
 
Evga always takes care of people… 🤣
 
