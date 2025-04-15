GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB performance revealed

_mockingbird
Source: JayzTwoCents
Not a good look, raster performance is not good at all. It'd be a decent card at 350, pure stagnationView attachment 723657View attachment 723658View attachment 723659View attachment 723660View attachment 723661View attachment 723662View attachment 723663View attachment 723664View attachment 723665View attachment 723666View attachment 723667View attachment 723668View attachment 723669View attachment 723670View attachment 723671View attachment 723672View attachment 723673View attachment 723674View attachment 723675View attachment 723676View attachment 723677
