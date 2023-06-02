GeForce RTX 5000 GPUs Rumored For A 2024 Release And Huge Performance Uplift

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,697
Nice
“So with all that in mind, what does it mean for the GeForce RTX 50 series? It's too early to know for sure, but according to YouTuber RedGamingTech, NVIDIA's next-gen lineup will debut next year and deliver a "HUGE" performance leap.
There's not a lot of meat to the rumor and a large portion of the 13-and-a-half-minute video is devoted to rambling about things that are not directly related to the GeForce RTX 50 series. But there are few nuggets to digest. One of them is NVIDIA's reference to "Hopper Next" during Huang's keynote at Computex.
According to RedGamingTech, Hopper Next is "basically Blackwell" and is "going to be bifurcated, which is not too surprising, we've seen it before of course from NVIDIA across different product segments." That will purportedly include GeForce RTX 50 parts for desktops and laptops, as well as high performance computing (HPC) SKUs.
There's also a mention of SK hynix's confirming that its HBM3E memory is on track to show up in the first half of 2024. However, we'd be surprised if NVIDIA employed HBM3E on its consumer GPUs.
Along the same topic, there's no mention of what the memory allotment will look like for future GPUs. NVIDIA has drawn some criticism for not outfitting its cards with more VRAM, which prompted AMD to go on the offensive. But that, along with everything else about the next-gen lineup, is a discussion for another day.”
Source: https://hothardware.com/news/geforce-rtx-5000-gpus-2024-release-2x-performance-uplift
Source: https://hothardware.com/news/geforce-rtx-5000-gpus-2024-release-2x-performance-uplift