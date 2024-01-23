GeForce RTX 4070Ti Super Reviews

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 2,464
Not much faster than a 4070Ti. The only saving grace is the 16GB of VRAM on a 256bit bus at the same money as a 4070Ti.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ePbKc6THvCM
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QruyaA0ZrLk
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRxxc-0VfnM
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/asus-geforce-rtx-4070-ti-super-tuf/
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/msi-geforce-rtx-4070-ti-super-ventus-3x/
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/zotac-geforce-rtx-4070-ti-super-trinity/
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/pny-geforce-rtx-4070-ti-super-verto-oc/
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/galax-geforce-rtx-4070-ti-super-ex-white/
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/palit-geforce-rtx-4070-ti-super-jetstream-oc/
https://www.guru3d.com/review/asus-tuf-geforce-rtx-4070-ti-super-review/
https://www.guru3d.com/review/msi-geforce-rtx-4070-ti-super-ventus-3x-review/
https://www.guru3d.com/review/gainward-geforce-rtx-4070-ti-super-panther-oc-edition-review/
https://www.thefpsreview.com/2024/01/23/asus-tuf-gaming-geforce-rtx-4070-ti-super-video-card-review/
