GeForce RTX 4070Ti Super Reviews

CAD4466HK

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
2,464
Not much faster than a 4070Ti. The only saving grace is the 16GB of VRAM on a 256bit bus at the same money as a 4070Ti.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ePbKc6THvCM


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QruyaA0ZrLk


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRxxc-0VfnM

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/asus-geforce-rtx-4070-ti-super-tuf/

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/msi-geforce-rtx-4070-ti-super-ventus-3x/

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/zotac-geforce-rtx-4070-ti-super-trinity/

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/pny-geforce-rtx-4070-ti-super-verto-oc/

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/galax-geforce-rtx-4070-ti-super-ex-white/

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/palit-geforce-rtx-4070-ti-super-jetstream-oc/

https://www.guru3d.com/review/asus-tuf-geforce-rtx-4070-ti-super-review/

https://www.guru3d.com/review/msi-geforce-rtx-4070-ti-super-ventus-3x-review/

https://www.guru3d.com/review/gainward-geforce-rtx-4070-ti-super-panther-oc-edition-review/

https://www.thefpsreview.com/2024/01/23/asus-tuf-gaming-geforce-rtx-4070-ti-super-video-card-review/
 
