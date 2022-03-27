GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition is NVIDIA’s first graphics card with 16-pin power connector
Some custom designs, that will be unveiled on March 29, will have a TDP even higher than 450W. For instance, the ASUS ROG STRIX OC will ship with 480W TDP and still be adjustable up to 516W. Here, it is worth reminding that the maximum power that can be fed through the new PCIe Gen5 power connector and the PCIe slot itself is 525W.
As for the price, there are still some conflicting reports. The rumors about pricing that surfaced in the last 24 hours have mentioned $1,499, $1,999 or even 2,399 USD MSRP (that includes Founders Edition).
- https://videocardz.com/
