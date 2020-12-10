GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Reportedly Shows Up In Nvidia Driver

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
"On the memory front, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti seemingly features 20GB of GDDR6X memory that runs at 19.5 Gbps across a 320-bit memory interface. That means that graphics card could offer a maximum memory bandwidth up to 780 GBps, just 2.6% more than the GeForce RTX 3080. The GeForce RTX 3090 still delivers up to 20% higher bandwidth though.
If you look at it closely, the performance difference between the GeForce RTX 3090 and the RTX 3080 Ti should be minimum in workloads where the amount of memory and memory bandwidth aren't important factors. The price tag, however, is as different as chalk and cheese.
The Radeon RX 6900 XT sports a $999 price tag, and it's still a big price to pay for a graphics card. However, the Navi-powered graphics card looks attractive beside the GeForce RTX 3090, which sells for $1,499. If the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti were to debut at $999, it would definitely give the Radeon RX 6900 XT a run for its money."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/nvidia-driver-geforce-rtx-3080-ti-ampere-gpu
