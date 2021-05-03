GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Hits Overseas Market at Objectionable Prices

Krenum
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2005
- Messages
- 17,711
Well, it looks like the rumors were true,
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3080-ti-overseas-market-obnoxious-prices
From the article:
"Aquila Technology Ltd., a retailer in New Zealand, has listed MSI's GeForce RTX 3080 TI Ventus 3X 12G OC for $2,543.46 NZD and Gigabyte's Geforce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC (GV-N308TGAMING OC-12GD) for $3,152.50 NZD. The prices translate to approximately $1,831.80 and $2,268.95, respectively.
Meanwhile, in another part of the world, Australian retailer Perth Technical Services Pty Ltd posted the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Eagle (GV-N308TEAGLE-12GD) and Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC (GV-N308TVISION OC-12GD) for $1,732.75 AUD or $1,344.59".
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3080-ti-overseas-market-obnoxious-prices
From the article:
"Aquila Technology Ltd., a retailer in New Zealand, has listed MSI's GeForce RTX 3080 TI Ventus 3X 12G OC for $2,543.46 NZD and Gigabyte's Geforce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC (GV-N308TGAMING OC-12GD) for $3,152.50 NZD. The prices translate to approximately $1,831.80 and $2,268.95, respectively.
Meanwhile, in another part of the world, Australian retailer Perth Technical Services Pty Ltd posted the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Eagle (GV-N308TEAGLE-12GD) and Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC (GV-N308TVISION OC-12GD) for $1,732.75 AUD or $1,344.59".