GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Hits Overseas Market at Objectionable Prices

Well, it looks like the rumors were true,

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3080-ti-overseas-market-obnoxious-prices

From the article:

"Aquila Technology Ltd., a retailer in New Zealand, has listed MSI's GeForce RTX 3080 TI Ventus 3X 12G OC for $2,543.46 NZD and Gigabyte's Geforce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC (GV-N308TGAMING OC-12GD) for $3,152.50 NZD. The prices translate to approximately $1,831.80 and $2,268.95, respectively.


Meanwhile, in another part of the world, Australian retailer Perth Technical Services Pty Ltd posted the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Eagle (GV-N308TEAGLE-12GD) and Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC (GV-N308TVISION OC-12GD) for $1,732.75 AUD or $1,344.59".

Jurassic-Park-33-Hold-on-to-your-butts1.jpg
 
Dvater

I've luckily got a 2080Ti already so while not as nice as a 3xxx series it's still plenty and I don't mind waiting for a new GPU.
 
DejaWiz

DejaWiz

Those that have the supply get to dictate the prices when there is high demand.

I think the $1000 MSRP for a Ti (or any consumer GPU, at that) is absurd to begin with.

Oh well. If buyers have deep enough pockets, then it's their money.
 
revenant

revenant

Dvater said:
I've luckily got a 2080Ti already so while not as nice as a 3xxx series it's still plenty and I don't mind waiting for a new GPU.
Yup.. gonna put more miles on the 2080ti... It might be my longest used card when this is all done. lol.
 
UltraTaco

UltraTaco

I want to cary. Why would they do something like this? It is so unfair! I am unable to accept this new normal be cause this is nt nornal!

Bigger problem is, this kind of move will translate into lower tiers as well. And it has already! Soon, RTX3010 will be marketed as a 229.99 gpu. That price point was supposed to be reserved for 3060 mid tier version.

Can't they understand that they are damaging the market? How can we, average humans afford upgrades? This will not turn out well. The gloom of maximum doom is coming faster than expected!

This is what has been happening on Ebay, and they saw that many humans buy up even double msrp'd cards. They think, "hey why nt?!" I am cry.
 
undertaker2k8

DejaWiz said:
Those that have the supply get to dictate the prices when there is high demand.

I think the $1000 MSRP for a Ti (or any consumer GPU, at that) is absurd to begin with.

Oh well. If buyers have deep enough pockets, then it's their money.
I agree, in this market they need to price it at $2000 to prevent OOS feature from kicking in. :)
 
Balkroth

Those ones at $1350 for OC versions isn't really that bad.

I was plenty fine with my 1080ti but got a drop for a 3090 at MSRP so I jumped on it, A big difference in some games, but about 60-70% of what I play there's not any thing that is what I'd call an actual improvement in gameplay , ran at high enough speeds as is.
 
