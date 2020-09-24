GeForce RTX 3080 sees increasing reports of crashes in games

K

kac77

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 13, 2008
Messages
2,469
primetime

primetime

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 17, 2005
Messages
6,624
kac77 said:
GeForce RTX 3080 sees increasing reports of crashes in games

ComputerBase has provided a quick overview of what users are reporting. At LinusTechTips forums users are reporting problems with ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity. Owners of MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ventus 3X OC are also noticing this type of behavior, a thread on Overclockers.co.uk seems to suggest. Even on ComputerBase’s own forums, there are threads describing the same problem.
Click to expand...
Figures it happens to both brands eventually
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top