GeForce RTX 3080 sees increasing reports of crashes in games
ComputerBase has provided a quick overview of what users are reporting. At LinusTechTips forums users are reporting problems with ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity. Owners of MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ventus 3X OC are also noticing this type of behavior, a thread on Overclockers.co.uk seems to suggest. Even on ComputerBase’s own forums, there are threads describing the same problem.
