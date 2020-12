GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Review Roundup

Insomniator said: Looks like a great card coming out in 6 months. Click to expand...

For $400, if you can actually buy one for that (saw they are $470 and $500 at retail ), it looks to be an excellent upgrade path. I just got done with the Hardware Unboxed review (Steve is my goto for first review in the morning) and the 3060 Ti looks to be an awesome card for most gamers. Not a true 4K card, but good for about all other resolutions. Still not a REAL ray tracing card for the most part.