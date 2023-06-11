erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,899
This is really cool, you could fit some Large Language Models in that size for inference
“With the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, the modder (via wxnod) performed a textbook replacement mod. The person substituted the existing 1GB memory modules with 2GB Samsung variants and populated the remaining slot in the front and all 12 slots on the rear of the PCB. There is 48GB onboard, but due to the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti's design and narrower memory interface, it can only access 22 of the memory slots. The result is a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti with 44GB of GDDR6 memory. GDDR6 pricing has improved substantially, which helps finance user projects like this one. A few years ago, a single Samsung 2GB GDDR6 memory module sold for over $200 on Chinese platforms like AliExpress.
According to the GPU-Z and DirectX screenshots, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti effectively detects all 44GB. The sample is from Leadtek and employs an Nvidia reference PCB. Logically, the memory swap didn't affect the graphics card's memory bandwidth. The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti has a 352-bit memory interface and pumps out 616 GB/s with 14 Gbps GDDR6 memory modules regardless of the capacity of the chips.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/geforce-rtx-2080-ti-gets-44gb-vram-through-user-mod
“With the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, the modder (via wxnod) performed a textbook replacement mod. The person substituted the existing 1GB memory modules with 2GB Samsung variants and populated the remaining slot in the front and all 12 slots on the rear of the PCB. There is 48GB onboard, but due to the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti's design and narrower memory interface, it can only access 22 of the memory slots. The result is a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti with 44GB of GDDR6 memory. GDDR6 pricing has improved substantially, which helps finance user projects like this one. A few years ago, a single Samsung 2GB GDDR6 memory module sold for over $200 on Chinese platforms like AliExpress.
According to the GPU-Z and DirectX screenshots, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti effectively detects all 44GB. The sample is from Leadtek and employs an Nvidia reference PCB. Logically, the memory swap didn't affect the graphics card's memory bandwidth. The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti has a 352-bit memory interface and pumps out 616 GB/s with 14 Gbps GDDR6 memory modules regardless of the capacity of the chips.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/geforce-rtx-2080-ti-gets-44gb-vram-through-user-mod