GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition GPU Now Auctioning For $4,200

erek
Lame. Not a real fan of these types of items to be honest.
"Previously, the only way to get one was to win it, but now you can purchase one as more and more winners will likely start selling the sought-after graphics card on Reddit or eBay for large sums of money.
This isn't the first time that a winner is flipping the graphics card on eBay. Five samples have been sold so far over in the U.K. with winning bids spanning from £2,200 (~$2,700) up to an eye-watering £5,000 (~$6,100)."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/g...7-edition-gpu-now-auctioning-for-4200-dollars
